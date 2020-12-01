Feed the Hungry asking for donations for annual Christmas dinner, toy giveaway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Christmas is just a few weeks away and Savannah Feed the Hungry is trying to help families have a traditional holiday.
Their annual Christmas Dinner community event will happen on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at the Windsor Forest Community Center. But on Tuesday, Dec. 1, which is Giving Tuesday, Savannah Feed the Hungry is asking for the community’s help as they prepare to feed up to 10,000 people.
Last week, Savannah Feed the Hungry provided thousands of people with food to make their own Thanksgiving dinner at home. State Representative Carl Gilliard, who is in charge of the event, says he was happy that the group was able to serve so many families. But he knows the upcoming Christmas event will be a challenge because they usually tend to serve even more families, and it’s not just about a meal. Many families also walk away with toys and other gifts as well.
Representative Gilliard says the group is going to need as much help as they can get. If you’d like to help them this Giving Tuesday, consider donating toys or food for their big Christmas event.
To donate, contact the Empowerment Center in Garden City at 912-436-7380.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.