Feed the Hungry asking for donations for annual Christmas dinner, toy giveaway

Last week, Savannah Feed the Hungry provided thousands of people with food to make their own Thanksgiving dinner at home. State Representative Carl Gilliard, who is in charge of the event, says he was happy that the group was able to serve so many families. But he knows the upcoming Christmas event will be a challenge because they usually tend to serve even more families, and it’s not just about a meal. Many families also walk away with toys and other gifts as well.