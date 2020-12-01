How to Keep Calm This Holiday Season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We look forward to the holiday season all year. However, for some people, this time of year can present some mental health challenges as well.
We spoke to psychologist Doctor Kristi Duke. She says this time of year can be difficult for clients because of the stress of a long to-do list and social commitments. To manage feeling overwhelmed or anxious during this holiday season, she recommends doing some reflection ahead of time.
You also might be encountering a new source of stress or conflict this holiday season- planning holiday events or celebrations in the midst of the pandemic with friends or family who might be responding differently. Doctor Duke says compromise and respect are crucial.
