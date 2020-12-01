How to Protect Your Outdoor Plants During this Cold Weather

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cold temperatures have moved into our area. Some plant loss from this cooler weather is normal, but there are some things you can to to prevent losing your favorite warmer-weather plants or at least lessen the damage.
- Water plants to wet the soil and root system around the plant. Wet soils tend to cool less, or at least slower, than dry soil. This can prevent freezing.
- Cover your plant with sheets, shower caps, towels, etc., and make sure they are secured and, if possible, not touching the plants themselves.
- A layer of mulch can prevent damage to low growing plants in a very light freeze.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.