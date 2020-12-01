Kemp extends state’s public health emergency into new year

ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Peach State’s public state of emergency amid the COVID-19 pandemic into the new year.
On Monday, the governor extended the state’s emergency order until January 8, 2021.
Kemp also extended the current COVID-19 restrictions.
The latest COVID-19 executive order will allow nurses and pharmacists to give the pending COVID-19 vaccine, according to Kemp’s office.
The order includes administering the vaccine in a drive-thru setting and also lets nurses and pharmacists observe patients for 15 minutes after getting the vaccine.
Both orders will go into effect Tuesday at midnight. The COVID-19 order will go through Dec. 15, 11:59 p.m.
Read the orders below:
