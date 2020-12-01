Kemp extends state’s public health emergency into new year

Governor also extends COVID-19 restrictions; sets up guidelines for administering of possible vaccine

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Peach State’s public state of emergency amid the COVID-19 pandemic into the new year. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | November 30, 2020 at 5:18 PM EST - Updated December 1 at 9:04 AM

ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Peach State’s public state of emergency amid the COVID-19 pandemic into the new year.

On Monday, the governor extended the state’s emergency order until January 8, 2021.

Kemp also extended the current COVID-19 restrictions.

The latest COVID-19 executive order will allow nurses and pharmacists to give the pending COVID-19 vaccine, according to Kemp’s office.

The order includes administering the vaccine in a drive-thru setting and also lets nurses and pharmacists observe patients for 15 minutes after getting the vaccine.

Both orders will go into effect Tuesday at midnight. The COVID-19 order will go through Dec. 15, 11:59 p.m.

Read the orders below:

