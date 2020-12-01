Local non-profits counting on generosity of “Giving Tuesday”

COASTAL EMPIRE, Ga. (WTOC) - Giving Tuesday is a global initiated aimed at unleashing generosity to help transform communities, and the world.
A day that may never be more important for local non-profits than it is this year.
“When we first we introduced to COVID we just went into action immediately and we started doing these drive-thrus each week,” said Manna House Executive Director Lisa Bush.
Nearly every Wednesday since the pandemic began the Manna House has provided food to their community.
Upping their giving despite losing a large chunk of their income.
“We used to have a thrift store that we ran but we basically shut that down the entire year,” said Bush.
Relying heavily on the generosity of their community.
Making a day like Giving Tuesday vital.
“It’s become more of a need than ever,” Bush says.
Allowing them to continue to serve as the need only grows.
“Right here, at Christmas especially there’s going to be more and more people reaching out to us that are going to be needing that food assistance or some sort of assistance from us,” said Bush.
The Manna House of course is not the only non-profit counting on your generosity.
“Our message for Giving Tuesday is please consider foster care,” said Gilliard and Company CEO Whitney Gilliard.
Gilliard and Company provides assistance for young adults just out of the foster care system, as well as families impacted by it.
While they’re hoping you give, they’re also taking advantage of the spotlight.
“When Giving Tuesday comes around it’s not just the funds we’re raising but the awareness,” said Gilliard.
Like the Manna House, Gilliard says, it couldn’t come at a better time.
“Giving Tuesday lands on one of the busiest times of the year. This is our With Love Project, this is our fundraiser, this is how we’re going help families that are at risk and I love it.”
A chance to make a difference in the lives of those who need it most
Although the day may end the impact you can make won’t.
“May the world always be different because you came this way.”
An impact you can make more than just one day a year.
