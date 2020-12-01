Photographer says he witnessed removal of Utah’s mysterious monolith

SALT LAKE CITY (KSTU) - A Colorado photographer says he knows who took the monolith that mysteriously disappeared after its discovery captured world-wide attention.
Ross Bernards goes on adventures for a living. The Colorado photographer and canyoneering expert often finds himself in the some of the most remote spots in Utah.
“I’m an adventure and outdoor lifestyle photographer,” Bernards said. “That’s what I do for a living, so my job depends on me finding unique and cool places.”
When a middle-of-nowhere spot southwest of Moab found itself in the middle of the international monolith mystery last week, Bernards knew he had to get there.
“I wanted to go out there and try light painting with my drone,” he said.
Bernards and some of his friends made the several-hour trek out on Friday. They ended up with the monolith all to themselves for about an hour and took nighttime photos until some other visitors came walking up.
“There’s four of them. Two of them stand back, two of them walk forward and walk up to monolith, and start pushing on it a little bit. One of them turns to my friends ... and said, ‘Hope you got your photos,’” Bernards said. “And gave it a couple of big pushes, and it just leaned over.
“And that’s when the rest of them came up. All four pushed it over to one side, pushed it back to other, and it just fell straight onto the ground.”
Just like that, Bernards watched the monolith that captivated and mystified people across the globe topple over.
“Right after it had fallen over and made a loud thud, one of them said ‘This is why you don’t leave trash in the desert,’” he said. “As they loaded it up and were walking away, they just said, ‘Leave no trace’ and left.”
The next morning with the message from the monolith demolishers on his mind, Bernards would find he was hardly the only person who set out to see this strange metal sculpture in person.
“You could see the road from the dust coming up and you could see car after car coming and going. I mean, we probably saw 70 or 80 different cars there,” Bernards said.
Cars and people were everywhere, he said. They were hiking all over and off trail, miles up a high-clearance road, in efforts to find the structure.
For someone who says he practices ‘leave no trace’ and an expert in navigating hard terrain, he’s glad it came down.
“It made me understand exactly why these people did it. The reason we didn’t stop them is we all agreed with them,” Bernards said.
Bernards also had something to say for anyone who is buying into the conspiracy theories about how and why the mystery metal monument disappeared.
“Aliens were not involved in any way, shape or form in this thing,” he said. “They had nothing to do with it, nor was it some secretive government project. It was clearly an art piece by someone.”
An art piece with a wild, whirlwind week that has now become part of the desert’s past.
“Leave the art to places where art should be and let mother nature have her space for art,” Bernards said.
As to how the monolith ended up in the remote desert, that remains a mystery.
