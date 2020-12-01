Richmond Hill City Council to discuss SPLOST funding for Boles Park

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - More money could be on the way for more developments on Boles Park in Richmond Hill.
You may remember when the city council voted to begin construction back in January and a groundbreaking was held in September.
Just months after the groundbreaking at Boles park, a lot of progress has been made. Signage is up at the entrance, but at Tuesday night’s city council meeting officials will discuss the need for more SPLOST funding for an ADA parking area, paving for the entrance, drainage, and other accessibility improvements.
“This park was kind of a long time coming and council came on board and made it a priority of theirs to work with the Boles family to turn it into the space it was always intended to be,” said Assistant City Manager Scott Allison.
The property Boles Park sits on, off of Harris Trail Road, was put into eminent domain in 2004 and since then assistant city manager Scott Allison says $65,000 was allocated for improvements. But as the project progressed, they realized they needed more money to make sure the space was as up to date and as accommodating as possible. If approved, Allison says an additional $27,000 would go into further improvements.
“This is the intent to be a first phase, we’ve been working with the Boles family in some potential public-private partnership opportunities to do future phases. Expand some trails throughout the back of this property, maybe even expand onto the area of the grass on the right side of the property.”
This park is a little different from others in the city.
“It’s a passive park so you won’t have active soccer and baseball or anything like that, it’s a smaller park. It’s for people’s enjoyment to come and relax, maybe lay down a picnic blanket, throw a ball around, frisbee, bring the dog. There’s an area behind me where people can come and just be away a little bit, it’s in the shade which will be nice in the summer.”
A ribbon-cutting will be held next Tuesday, December 8 at 4:30 p.m. After that, it will be available for people to enjoy.
