Richmond Hill Fire Department kicks off annual Santa run

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - December 1 starts the official countdown to Christmas.
The Richmond Hill Fire Department kicked off their annual Santa run Tuesday. Every year firefighters take Santa to different neighborhoods throughout the city.
Residents at Richmond Hill Plantation are in the Christmas spirit with decorations and ready for Santa to make his way through their neighborhood, but the Richmond Hill Fire Department says due to COVID-19, things will have to be a little different this year.
Normally Santa would walk along the fire truck and hand out candy and take pictures. A lot of things that require close contact with the community, but Captain Roland Evans with the Richmond Hill Fire Department says that simply can’t happen.
However, he says they came up with alternatives so that kids and their families could still get the experience because they couldn’t imagine having to cancel an event kids look forward to every year.
“We wanted to create a sense of normalcy in the city where, you know especially with the kids, they need that tradition, that normal event that takes place. I mean I know there’s still kids out there looking to see Santa every year and it would kind of break our heart if Santa didn’t come through on the fire truck this year,” said Captain Evans.
Santa will visit different neighborhoods in the city every night during week until he has visited all neighborhoods in the city.
