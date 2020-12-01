Savannah mayor doubles down on promise to enforce mask mandate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Mayor Van Johnson is doubling down on his intention to make sure people are abiding by the City’s mask mandate when in public spaces.
Mayor Johnson spoke in length about it at Tuesday’s weekly briefing. The mask mandate was renewed by City Council at their November 12th meeting, but Mayor Johnson says it’s clear to him too many are still not taking it seriously enough.
So the Mayor, along with executive city staff, will be personally going out downtown, especially on weekends to see if folks are wearing masks. They intend to be more aggressive regulating in public rights of way like parks and walkways.
Mayor Johnson says to expect a full press City response, and that Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter is aware of the City’s renewed effort to enforce the mask mandate. Again, no citations have been issued for violations by Savannah Police to date, but that could very well change soon.
“You know the thing we need to keep in mind is generally when we’re out there, we’re getting 100% compliance from folks,” says Chief Minter. “When they see us, they see the uniform, we’re asking them if we see them without a mask, we’re asking them, hey, you need to have a mask on. A lot of times the mask mysteriously appears out of their pocket or a purse. And then folks we run into that maybe don’t have a mask, say hey listen, I’m from out of town or I left my mask at home or I left my mask in the car...they’re asking if we have a mask that we can provide to them. And the officers are continuing to provide those masks to them.”
The Chief followed that by saying he does realize there are people out there who don’t have a mask, or any intention of wearing one. He says those are the people his officers will be focusing on.
