Savannah mayor doubles down on promise to enforce mask mandate

“You know the thing we need to keep in mind is generally when we’re out there, we’re getting 100% compliance from folks,” says Chief Minter. “When they see us, they see the uniform, we’re asking them if we see them without a mask, we’re asking them, hey, you need to have a mask on. A lot of times the mask mysteriously appears out of their pocket or a purse. And then folks we run into that maybe don’t have a mask, say hey listen, I’m from out of town or I left my mask at home or I left my mask in the car...they’re asking if we have a mask that we can provide to them. And the officers are continuing to provide those masks to them.”