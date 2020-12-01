Second Harvest holding drive-thru food distribution event for Giving Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County families can get help with putting food on their tables Tuesday.
America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is holding a drive-thru food distribution event at Memorial Stadium for Giving Tuesday to give to families in need.
The organization has done several of these giveaway events over the last few months. Chatham County families can drive to the stadium, pop open their trunk, and Second Harvest will then put a box filled with nutritious food in.
The drive-thru food distribution event will begin at 8 a.m. on Dec. 1. Vehicles must enter from Skidaway Road southbound, and then right onto Eisenberg Drive (south of Alee Temple).
Second Harvest says they plan to help around 600 families Tuesday morning.
This event was made possible thanks to a donation from the Chatham County Board of Commissioners.
