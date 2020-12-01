Statesboro City Council discussing COVID-19 funds

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Many communities are trying to stretch out the first round of funds to help as many people as they can.
In Statesboro, people are applying to the city for help. The applications are coming in, whether from homeowners or tenants or from business owners.
Mayor and council got an update Tuesday from city manager Charles Penny on the response to the money available. The city allocated roughly $250,000 to help people in three ways - with utilities, with mortgage or rent payments, and with small businesses. Penny said they’ve distributed about $20,000 so far for rent and mortgage help among 13 families.
He says financial problems for families can ripple out to affect landlords, mortgage holders and other businesses. This assistance is designed to lessen that impact.
“We’re so interdependent on each other. This pandemic indicates how closely tied all of us are to each other,” Penny said.
He says they’re also helping small businesses as well. They have two local agencies screening applications to get help to the people who need it most.
You can find info about the application process on the city website. He says they’ll distribute the funds as long as they last.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.