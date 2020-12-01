Statesboro to regulate food truck vendors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Food truck vendors could soon have regulations in Statesboro about where they can operate. City council held the first reading for an ordinance Tuesday morning. They say they hope to keep a balance between visitors and permanent business owners.
Hannah Womack and her husband have a food truck to sell their gourmet cookies. She’s seeing more trucks coming from out of town and not just for festivals and events.
“We’re catching on,” she says. “And Statesboro’s wanting to get involved with this.”
But city leaders say they have to have rules, beyond those from the health department. Mayor and council passed ordinances that truck owners must get locations in the city approved before they operate. They also set a 200-foot buffer away from other businesses, specifically restaurants.
“If there’s a relationship and an agreement prior to, a local business can tell the food truck owner that they can set up a little closer and that’ll be fine,” says Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar.
Hannah and her husband have a storefront too, so she says she understands both sides.
“You want to feel that protection,” Womack says. “That people can’t just pop up in front of your restaurant, set up and affect your business.”
Council left the door open to revising the rules as more trucks do business here.
