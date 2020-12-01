Tree limb falls on car injuring woman in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Burton Fire District wants you to make sure your house and surroundings are safe.
Dead trees can mean danger for anyone who passes under them. And that’s exactly what happened to one woman in Burton Monday when she got into her car.
She started driving and suddenly, a tree pierced through her car and landed in between her legs on the drivers seat.
The tree was hanging right over her driveway, a pretty common feature in a lot of Lowcountry homes. While the woman did sustain a few injuries, firefighters say they were not life threatening. This isn’t the first time this has happened. They say it’s cases like this that remind them and residents the importance of keeping areas near your house clear of dead trees.
“Well, since about April we’ve responded to numerous calls involving trees and tree limbs coming down and damaging property. In one particular case, one displaced a family of nine when a tree came down across their home. So one of the big things we want to emphasize to our community, especially here in Beaufort County, these weren’t tropical storms. These weren’t hurricane force winds. These were normal seasonal storms that brought these trees down,” said Burton Fire Captain Dan Byrne.
The district says the best way to make sure your house is tree-safe is to bring professionals and that can tell you whether trees are alive or dead.
