Tuesday: Cold, breezy morning gives way to a chilly afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It is cold - and feels even colder - outside this morning. Actual temperatures are in the low to mid-30s inland and mid to upper 30s along the coast. The wind makes it feel like it’s in the 20s.
Under a mostly clear sky, the temperature warms into the mid and upper 40s by noon; peaking in the upper 40s and lower 50s today. A brisk wind continues into the afternoon, before lessening this evening.
The temperature plummets after sunset; 40s before dinner-time. A freeze is likely Wednesday morning. Temperatures bottom-out in the mid to upper 20s inland and around 30° along and just east of I-95. It’ll be in the mid-30s at the beach around 7 a.m.
Under sunshine, the temperature warms into the low to mid-50s Wednesday afternoon. Another frost or light freeze is possible Thursday morning.
Scattered rain sweeps through later Friday and Saturday as another cold front sweeps through; chillier Saturday night into Sunday.
Bundle up,
Cutter
