United Way young leaders graduate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big night for the United Way of the Coastal Empire as the agency prepares for the future.
The agency’s doing that by planting seeds in the younger people.
25 young professionals graduated from the the inaugural United Way of the Coastal Empire’s Young Leaders Board Readiness Program. The 8 week program was designed to educate the group, all 40-years-old and under, about what it means to serve a non-profit organization.
“We’ve learned about, from ethics to fiscal responsibility to the board, staff, relationships, strategic planning, all things that apply to non-profit as opposed to the private sector,” said Nathan Benson with the United Way of the Coastal Empire.
WTOC general manager, Larry Silbermann, also serves as board chairman. When he spoke to the new grads, he challenged them to remain an engaged part of the community, making it a better place for everyone.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.