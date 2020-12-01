Vice President Mike Pence to visit Savannah Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Vice President Mike Pence will return to Georgia Friday for a Defend the Majority Rally in Savannah.
According to GA GOP, the Vice President will deliver remarks on the accomplishments of the Trump Administration and the Republican Senate Majority, along with the importance of fighting for conservative legislators. Joining Vice President Pence will be Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, and Commissioner Bubba McDonald.
The free event will be held on Dec. 4 at 810 L.P. Owens Drive. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 2:30 p.m.
Register for tickets by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.