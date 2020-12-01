Zunzi’s moving to new location

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A popular Savannah restaurant is moving to a new location.
Zunzi’s has long occupied the space at 108 York Street. After 15 years, the owner of the building has chosen not to renew their lease.
The restaurant will now move up the street to the old Green Fire Pizza building (236 Drayton Street), where they will open Zunzibar. This will be a collaboration between Zunzi’s and the owner of Treylor Park and Hitch restaurants.
The restaurant is scheduled to open in late February/early March 2021.
