All Georgia counties expected to meet recount deadline

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Counties in Georgia have until midnight tonight to complete their recounts and submit those results to the state. This would end the official election process- anything moving forward will be handled by the courts.
“There’s no substantive changes. The outcome remains the same,” said Gabriel Sterling, the Voting Systems Implementation manager for the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office in a Wednesday afternoon press conference.
Chatham County finished scanning in results Wednesday afternoon, and are comparting those results to election night and resolving any differences. Once that is complete, they’ll send a report to the state and upload the results.
The Secretary of State’s office says the midnight deadline is expected to be met across the peach state.
“The works getting done. It’ll be done by tomorrow,” Sterling said. “They’re going to meet the deadlines of re-certifying by Friday, and then the state will meet it’s deadline of re-certifying by Friday afternoon, and the governor will do the ascertainment, and send the paperwork back up to D.C.”
They have to re-certify the entire state if even one county is off by one vote. Chatham County reports that a couple of precincts had a one-ballot difference, but still, no significant changes that would alter any outcomes.
Officials are now asking the public to shift their focus to the January senate runoff races. Colin McRae, Chatham County’s Board of Registrars Chairman, says that getting absentee ballots in as early as possible can help prevent delays like we saw in November.
“We can start transferring those ballots over up to 15 days before the Election Day, so if you get those back to us, we process them, do what we have to do to verify the signature match, and get them processed to hand over to the Board of Elections, so they can start their count as soon as they can on Election Day.”
You have until Monday, December 7, to register if you want to vote in the January 5, 2021 runoff election.
