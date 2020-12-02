Change of Responsibility Ceremony held at Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield welcomed a new leader during a change of responsibility ceremony Wednesday morning.
Command Sergeant Major Bryan Buchanan accepted responsibility from outgoing Command Sergeant Major Rebecca Myers, as she retires from the Army after 30 years.
Through leadership, the garrison command sergeant major ensures soldiers are trained and maintained, while also taking care of their families and the installation.
It’s a big role that now-former CSM Myers served in for more than two years.
“I just really, really appreciate everything that the local community has given to me since I’ve been here,” CSM Myers said.
CSM Myers was the first woman to hold the position, and says she’s tried to serve as a role model to young soldiers.
“Today, our division has a tank named Barbie Dreamhouse, commanded by a woman tank commander,” CSM Myers said.
Myers has handed her responsibility off to CSM Buchanan, who came to Fort Stewart from Fort Riley, Kansas.
The new command sergeant major says he’s eager to serve in this role and ready to use his leadership skills to continue the work of the outgoing command sergeant major.
“That’s what it’s about. It’s about relationships. It’s about taking care of our soldiers and our families, and making sure things are good to go,” CSM Buchanan said.
While the change of responsibility is amidst a pandemic, CSM Buchanan says communication remains key to ensure the safety of soldiers and their families.
Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield plans to have a retirement ceremony for CSM Myers on Friday, as she makes her way back to the civilian workforce.
