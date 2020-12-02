3 charged in double shooting on Largo Drive in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police have identified three suspects in a shooting that injured two men Saturday.
Officers responded to an apartment complex on Largo Drive and discovered 21-year-old Tyrell Heard and 23-year-old Robert Green suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police say an investigation determined that Green forced his way into Heard’s apartment. The two exchanged gunfire, resulting in injuries to both.
Green and another man, identified as 33-year-old Wendall Pinkett, fled the apartment but Green was soon located due to the severity of his injuries.
Police say on Tuesday, Pinkett was charged with home invasion and two counts of aggravated assault.
Heard and Green are facing charges pending their release from the hospital.
