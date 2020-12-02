Chatham Co. man files lawsuit over election poll worker request

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County man says his right to participate in the last election as a poll worker was denied and should not have been.
Attorneys representing Samuel Scott filed a petition for declaratory judgement in Superior Court on Wednesday. Asking a judge to declare that Scott’s right to participate in the electoral process - free of racial discrimination - was violated.
Scott says he applied to be a poll worker this year for the first time, compelled by the importance of the election to participate in the process. But he says that opportunity. was never given to him.
The court filing states he applied to be a poll worker in August, and weeks passed before he was told that he had “a negative” on his background check and could not serve as a poll worker.
Scott was convicted of a felony, but years later was granted a motion for a new trial and exonerated. He was released in 2002, and had his rights restored.
On the application to become a poll worker, there is a line asking about prior felony convictions. And according to state law, at least 10 years must pass from finishing a sentence before a person is eligible to become a poll worker. Scott says he’s taking the issue to the court to make sure anyone with a criminal past who meets the criteria to be a poll worker in the future, can.
“Not only for myself, but any individual re-entering into society should have the same opportunity as anyone would have, once they completed their debt to society,” Scott said.
“Once an individual has served their sentence and had their rights restored, those individuals should be treated just as anyone else in this community. And the fact that they’re not treated that way, is really a shame and a stigma on our community here,” Attorney Will Claiborne said.
The court filing also calls for the board of elections to develop a formal policy to determine who can and can’t be a poll worker based off prior convictions. The Chatham County elections supervisor, who’s named as a defendant in the filing, and he says he needs to read over the petition before commenting.
