Chatham Co. PD seeks public’s help identifying suspect in business scam

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they believe targeted a local business in a scam.
Detectives are looking for a man they say could be responsible for a fraudulent transaction at Middle Man Auto Sales on Ogeechee Road on Nov. 13.
Police say charges are serious and could include theft by deception, forgery in the third degree, identity fraud, and counterfeit or false proof of insurance document.
Anyone who has information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call Chatham County Police Department detectives at 912-651-4717 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
