Dave Turley’s Wednesday Wx Forecast 12-2-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will dominate our weather today. Temps remain well below average and we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Clear skies tonight with another freeze expected especially inland. Sunny and warmer Thursday with seasonable temps. Low pressure moves out of the Gulf of Mexico Friday and passes to our west. This will bring a warm front through the area Friday morning followed by a cold front late. Rain chances are expected Friday into early Saturday. Another weak cold front will move through late Sunday into Monday. High pressure returns beats week with dry weather and cool temps.
Today will be sunny and cool, highs in the mid 50s.
Tonight will be clear and cold, lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. An inland freeze is expected.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy, lows near 50.
Friday will be cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 70s.
Friday night will be cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows near 50.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for morning showers, highs near 60.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 30s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 60s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows near 40.
Monday will be sunny, highs in the low 60s.
Monday night will be clear and cold, lows in the upper 30s.
Tuesday will be sunny and cool, highs in the mid 50s.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.