Dave Turley’s Wednesday Wx Forecast 12-2-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will dominate our weather today. Temps remain well below average and we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Clear skies tonight with another freeze expected especially inland. Sunny and warmer Thursday with seasonable temps. Low pressure moves out of the Gulf of Mexico Friday and passes to our west. This will bring a warm front through the area Friday morning followed by a cold front late. Rain chances are expected Friday into early Saturday. Another weak cold front will move through late Sunday into Monday. High pressure returns beats week with dry weather and cool temps.