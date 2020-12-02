Expansion could double the size of the Hilton Head airport

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Hilton Head Airport may be expanding. The city will review new plans next week.
“In rough square footage the expansion is going to be about 43,000 ft.². We are currently at about 18,000 ft.²,” Beaufort County Airports Director Jon Rembold said.
The Hilton Head Airport is getting a facelift that will more than double its size. Airport officials submitted plans to the city that, if approved, would expand every aspect of the airport.
Passengers can expect a more spacious check in area, security line, and boarding area. Two expansions passengers have been requesting for years - more parking and boarding bridges.
Directors for the airport say the expansion will make the entire airport seem more organized – a big change from the current layout which was built before 9/11 and fit to adhere to new standards.
Right now, hundreds of passengers come through this airport every day. If the plan is approved the way the airport works could dramatically change.
“I see those numbers picking up. Because the airline will certainly be excited about this. They’ve been involved with the project since the beginning of it. And so, anytime you modernized and provide a better experience you’re going to get more business.” Before you start booking flights. The expansion likely won’t be completed for a while.
“It will be a couple of year project. Until it’s all settled done and the last paint is put on and the last signs are hung.”
They say for now they still want people to come enjoy the Hilton Head Airport and know it will continue to operate when the expansion begins.
