Health officials urge those who traveled over Thanksgiving to get tested for COVID-19

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - After a busy holiday weekend, health officials are worried the number of COVID-19 cases will continue to spike.
Over the holiday weekend, one of the members of the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force told Americans that if they traveled over the long weekend, then they should consider themselves exposed to COVID-19.
If you are considering getting tested for the virus, the Chatham County Health Department says they recommend you wait at least seven days from the time you think you were exposed before getting tested. So, if you think you were exposed on Thanksgiving Day, then now would be the time to start thinking about a test.
If you want to get tested via the Chatham County Health Department, you must now make an appointment first by visiting their website or calling their call center.
Chatham County Health Department Director Dr. Chris Rustin says they still have plenty of open spots for those wanting to get tested over the next few days. On Wednesday, Dec. 2, the testing will take place in Port Wentworth at the PB Edwards Gym, 101 Turnberry Street, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. by appointment.
Schedule an appointment online here, where you will first fill out a screening questionnaire, or by calling 912-230-9744.
For more Coastal Health District COVID-19 testing information for Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long & McIntosh counties, click here.
