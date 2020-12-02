Ice skating canceled this year at the Savannah Civic Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The decision has been made to cancel ice skating at the Savannah Civic Center this year.
Mayor Van Johnson made the announcement at Tuesday’s weekly news conference. He says there’s just no safe way to follow COVID-19 protocols and have the holiday tradition.
Mayor Johnson said they’re also looking at the possibility of holding major events in the new year.
“We are evaluating with our health professionals and will soon be making some decisions about activities in the first quarter of 2021, including the MLK Jr. Parade, St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and other activities that occur during that time,” said Mayor Johnson.
Right now, no final decision has been made on any major events.
