Mask ordinance extended on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Town of Hilton Head Island has decided they will require residents to continue wearing masks for the foreseeable future but not everyone is happy with this decision.
Every member of the public who spoke at Wednesday’s meeting made their opinion clear - they were not in favor of the mask ordinance.
“The government has no right and no authority to be my doctor and try to prescribe for me a medical device.”
“Whether I have an exception or not, I will never comply with whatever ridiculous mandate you order. My health, my business, and my concern.”
“Give us back our freedom to choose. When on Earth have you ever thought it right to mandate something to control our health?”
The town invited an official from DHEC to provide data that helped influence their decision
“That surge in July is nothing compared to the surge that is being experienced nationwide right now.”
The main take away from state health leaders, masks can help Hilton Head control the surge doctors say they are seeing. Because doctors say masks don’t just protect the wearer, they protect others by reducing the spread of the virus.
“Counties that had a mask ordinance versus counties that didn’t have shown again and again and other settings, counties that have mask ordinances have less COVID-19.”
In the end, the town did vote to extend the mask ordinance. This was another short term ordinance.
“We’ve talked about putting something in place, although the reason I think we’ve held off is primarily because people want to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” the deputy town manager said.
They said this ordinance will last another 61 days. They say that’s because they are still holding out hope for that light at the end of the tunnel.
