Metter residents excited by high school football team’s success

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s Christmas time, but for one town in Georgia, it’s still football time.
The red and green of Christmas must share the spotlight a little with Metter Tiger Orange, at least in Candler County. As the football team gets ready, for the second round of the playoffs, people want to show their excitement.
Orange signs around town carry the message that Metter loves its Tigers. The team remains undefeated and ranked #1 in Class single A. Folks say high school football just means more in a small town and when the team’s on top, it brings people together to support the team and keep them winning.
“Every Friday night, they pull us together. If doesn’t matter if you don’t like the person sitting next to you, you’re pulling for the same team,” said Victoria Gaitten, with the Chamber of Commerce.
She says a great season is just what the community needed for 2020.
