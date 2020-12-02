New Claxton High School on track to be completed this summer

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The new Claxton High School is on track to be complete next year, but district leaders say they could run into a problem toward the end of the project.
Superintendent Marty Waters says it’s about 90 percent complete. They’ve even started taking bids for landscaping.
However, he says with the completion date in the middle of the summer, it could potentially interfere with summer learning.
Waters says though the nearly $19 million project is on schedule, virtual learning has posed its challenges for the 23 percent of students enrolled.
He says they were planning to use the new school over summer to help accommodate students who may be struggling, but they don’t know for sure if it will be done in time. He says they will find a way no matter what to take care of those students.
“Knowing with COVID and we’re discussing now some of the interventions we’re going to do this summer to bridge the learning gap for kids, particularly for kids who are virtual. All of that is going to have an impact on the start of school next year, but we’re doing everything we can to return a great product to the community to service our kids for the future at a great price,” Waters said.
The new high school is on track to be done in June of 2021 and Waters says they are still under budget.
