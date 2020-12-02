Police offer tips to help be alert this holiday shopping season

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Look around your local shopping center this month and you’ll see people loaded down with shopping bags. Sometimes, they bring one handful to the car to go back for more.
Shoppers like Julie McDaniel say that can put shoppers in the crosshairs for crooks.
“I always wonder why they’re not putting stuff in the trunk if they have one and locking things up there,” McDaniel said.
“We rarely see somebody break into a car’s trunk. In fact, most of the time, people aren’t breaking into cars, they’re just walking by checking door handles,” Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead said.
Chief Broadhead says Statesboro police investigated 30 entering auto cases last December - many of them from unlocked cars. He says that one step can cut the chances crooks target you in a crowded parking lot. Shoppers say they stay focused between the store and the car.
“Yes, you’ve got to be aware of your surroundings when you’re coming out to your car and putting things into your car,” Myra Hilton said.
Chief Broadhead says people keep an eye out around their car and try to keep packages less visible.
“If you’ve got packages from a store, put a blanket or something over them so it isn’t quite so obvious that you have something in the car,” Chief Broadhead said.
It’s bad enough any time of year, but this time of year, people are looking. The chief says a few safety tips can help protect your gifts and your holiday spirit.
