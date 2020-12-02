Pooler early voting location not available for Senate runoffs

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - There are some changes in Chatham County to absentee ballot drop box locations, as well as early voting locations that elections officials want you to know about ahead of the upcoming runoff election.
The early voting location change comes from a scheduling conflict and will affect voters on the west side of Chatham County.
“The recreational center in Pooler, which had hosted early voting in the November election, won’t be available for the runoff. So those voters in the west side should probably concentrate on Mosquito Control as a place for them to go for early voting,” Chatham County Board of Registrars Chairman Colin McRae said.
McRae pointed out though, no matter where you live in the county, you can vote at any of the early voting sites. The other change is to absentee ballot drop-off locations.
“We have had to move one away from the Savannah State location. We’re going to relocate that somewhere within the third district. We’re still trying to figure out the best location for that,” McRae said.
McRae says there are some things that haven’t changed, like advice on not wasting any time to request and turn in your ballot if your voting absentee.
Another important deadline coming up, is Dec. 7, that’s when you must be registered to vote by to participate in the January runoff election. If you didn’t vote in the November election, but are properly registered to vote, you still can in the runoff.
