Savannah man pleads guilty to Code Enforcement arson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man has admitted to deliberately setting a fire that severely damaged Savannah’s Code Enforcement office on May 3, 2020.
Stephen Charles Setter pled guilty to one count of arson, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia.
According to court documents, Setter admitted to starting the fire, which caused nearly $1 million in damage to the building.
Setter also told investigators that he set off a fire alarm at the Landings that same night, and while Chatham County Fire responded, entered the empty fire station and stole a fire department radio.
Setter now faces between five and 20 years in federal prison.
