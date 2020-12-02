St. Joseph’s/Candler using new treatment option for COVID-19

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The battle against COVID-19 continues as cases are on the rise in addition to hospitalizations in Chatham County.
But there could be a bit of help according to St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System doctors. They have a new treatment option they are using to prevent patients from getting sicker and ending up in the hospital.
St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System has introduced a new treatment option for their COVID-19 patients. Doctors say while it’s still early on they are seeing hopeful results.
“Having something like this that may help them is certainly very encouraging,” Dr. Mark Coffey, the head of Emergency Department, said.
The health system has seen an uptick in hospitalizations because of COVID-19. Dr. Coffey works in the ER and says while they are prepared to continue battling the virus, new treatment options help.
Just a week ago they got a new tool, an IV monoclonal antibody treatment. They have used it on just 10 patients so far but say they all have responded well, and none needed admitted to the hospital.
Doctors say it works best on those who are not severely ill, but do have high risk factors whether their age, comorbidities and more.
The drug was approved through emergency use authorization and is like what was given to President Donald Trump when he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
“What it does is it attaches to the virus and hopefully presents the virus from going into the cell and so by preventing that you avoid a lot of the inflammation and some of the other problems that this virus causes, and so the theory is by doing that especially early folks are going to get better quicker,” Dr. Coffey said.
This medication has been used to help with other infections previously. Dr. Coffey says they have 100 doses of the drug and are monitoring patients closely to see its treatment benefits.
