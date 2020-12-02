Suspects arrested after packages stolen in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Several suspects were arrested in Effingham County accused of stealing packages.
Doorbell camera footage showed a man with long blonde hair taking a package from a porch and entering a Honda Accord.
A deputy later stopped that car and Mariah Harley admitted to her involvement in the thefts.
A second offender, John Maddox, was arrested the same night and charged on an unrelated warrant.
The two of them face several charges of theft by taking and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
A third person, Angel Standbury, is also being charged as a party to the crime.
An unnamed juvenile is also facing charges.
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for people to remain vigilant this holiday season and report any suspicious activity.
