Wednesday: Freezing start, chilly afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It is mostly clear and very cold outside. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 20s inland, around 30° in Savannah and in the mid-30s, or so. at the beach.
There is heavy frost this morning. You will need to do some scraping or defrosting if you parked outside last night.
Under sunshine, the temperature warms into the lower 50s by noon in Savannah; peaking in the mid-50s. Northern communities may be a few degrees cooler, while folks south of Savannah could warm into the upper 50s by 3 p.m.
The temperature, quickly, cools back into the 40s after sunset and low to mid-30s, or so, Thursday morning.
A gradual warming trend takes-place into Friday when our next cold front approaches; bringing scattered rain Friday into Saturday followed by more chilly air.
Have a great day,
Cutter
