Bluffton PD warning residents of recent phone scam

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Bluffton Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam that’s happening in the area.
Police say someone in the community got a phone call from the Bluffton Police Department’s phone number. The caller said there was a warrant out for their arrest unless they sent them money.
Bluffton Police say they would never call people asking for money in any circumstance. They say to always be suspicious of callers immediately asking for money. One tip is to ask for a phone number to call them back because almost always a scammer will then hang up.
If you think you have been part of a similar scam, contact the Bluffton Police Department.
