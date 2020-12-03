Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 12-3-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will dominate our weather today. Clouds will increase throughout the day as temps warm to seasonable levels. Low pressure moves out of the Gulf of Mexico Friday and passes to our west. This will bring a warm front through the area Friday morning followed by a cold front late. Rain chances are expected Friday into early Saturday. Another weak cold front will move through late Sunday into Monday. High pressure returns next week with dry weather and cool temps.