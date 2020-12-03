Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 12-3-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will dominate our weather today. Clouds will increase throughout the day as temps warm to seasonable levels. Low pressure moves out of the Gulf of Mexico Friday and passes to our west. This will bring a warm front through the area Friday morning followed by a cold front late. Rain chances are expected Friday into early Saturday. Another weak cold front will move through late Sunday into Monday. High pressure returns next week with dry weather and cool temps.
Today will see a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid 60s.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers by daybreak, lows in the upper 40s.
Friday will be cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 70s.
Friday night will be cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low to mid 50s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for morning showers, highs in the low 60s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 30s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower, highs in the low 60s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low 40s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 60s.
Monday night will be clear and cold, lows in the upper 30s.
Tuesday will be sunny and cool, highs in the mid 50s.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 30s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy, highs near 60.
