DOJ announces major gang-related drug trafficking indictments in Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Department of Justice announced dozens of indictments in local gang investigations during a news conference Thursday morning in Savannah.
The indictments were part of “Operation Krack Down I and II” and “Operation Stranded Bandit.”
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia Bobby Christine said this all started with the Ghost Face Gangsters case a couple of years ago. He said information from that roundup of a racist gang led them to uncover even more drug and gun selling operations. He said this criminal conspiracy went across racial lines and involved gangs around the world.
“Taken together, these indictments charge more than 60 defendants, many of them affiliated with criminal street gangs, including the Ghost Face Gangsters, with participating in conspiracies that connected the cartels of Mexico to the coastal Georgia area. With coordination from leaders serving time in state prisons and using contraband cellphones to conduct illegal business. This conspiracy represented a marriage of convenience between multiple gangs who put aside their own rules and racial animosity in pursuit of a common goal: making money by channeling poison into our communities,” said Bobby Christine, U.S. Attorney, Southern District of Georgia.
