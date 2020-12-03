Georgia COVID-19 numbers surge as more enter hospitals

ATLANTA (AP) — Leaders of some of Georgia’s hospitals tell Gov. Brian Kemp that they’re seeing increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients.
But the executives said in a Wednesday meeting that those infected with the coronavirus do not appear as gravely ill as patients who were hospitalized in earlier waves. The meeting came as the number of virus cases in Georgia continues to surge.
Thus far, the number of people in hospitals has not approached July and August. But strain is beginning to show for some hospitals. Six of the state’s 14 hospital regions report that more than 90% of their ICU beds are full.
Hospital leaders say they’re also struggling to hire nurses.
