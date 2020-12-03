A golden ticket to local business success in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Like many small businesses, 2020 has been tough for Horton’s General Store in Rincon.
“We need the support now. This is what’s going to keep us up and going,” said the store’s owner Tammy Leggett.
Especially considering they’ve only been open six months.
“I know everyone thought we were crazy but, we’re doing it,” said Leggett.
But they say they’re fortunate they don’t have to do it alone.
“As Effingham Women in Business our whole goal is to promote and specifically women in business,” said Effingham Women in Business board member Cindy Martin.
They’re doing that in part thanks a new idea, The Polar Express Christmas Extravaganza.
The brainchild of Legresse Boutique owner Tracy Ray.
“I love community. I love families and communities and getting together.”
How it works is pretty simple.
“Pick up a golden ticket from one of the participating businesses. Then they have to take it to each business that’s on this card,” said Martin.
Once you get every one marked off, you’re entered for a chance to win a big prize.
But more importantly business owners, like Bonnie Boyette, believe it will start a chain reaction.
“So, when one gives to one gives to another and it keeps the cycle going.”
A cycle Horton’s is already seeing the benefit of.
“I’ve had several new people come in the store. It kind of gives them a push to support local business so I was excited. It’s just another avenue for us,” Leggett said.
The avenue to success for businesses, and perhaps the golden ticket to an even better Effingham County.
“Just making this feel like a good hometown, a destination where you can come and shop and everybody is just friendly,” said Ray.
“Oh, and don’t forget, “Make sure you have your golden ticket to Faith Equestrian by 5 p.m.,” adds EWIB President Heather Jones.
You still have time to join in the Polar Express Christmas Extravaganza just pick up your ticket at any participating business.
The fun wraps up with an evening for the whole family at Faith Equestrian starting at 5 p.m. and ending around 9 Saturday night.
Legresse Boutique is also hosting a market for craft & non brick & mortar stores Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
