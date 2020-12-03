Health precautions in place for Bluffton’s Christmas events

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Town of Bluffton has been getting ready for their Christmas celebrations for weeks and there are a lot of details that go into the planning.
Thousands and thousands of lights have been hung in Bluffton in the past week. But things look a little different this year. Even though Dubois Park looks a little bit sparser, it’s actually a gift to Bluffton residents. It’s all part of their plan to keep people socially distant and safe from COVID-19 this Christmas.
All the lights the town owns have been spread out across parks.
“So, this year because of COVID we really wanted to give the Town of Bluffton residence an opportunity to social distance and get out and really experience all of our different parks decorated for Christmas,” Special Events Coordinator Lyndee Simoneaux said.
Friday night’s Christmas tree lighting, normally attended by hundreds, will be streamed online. The only people in attendance will be town officials.
Saturday morning’s “reverse” Christmas parade will set up stationary floats while residents can drive by.
“Usually we have everything sort of crowded together at DuBois Park. The Christmas tree, Santa, and with us dispersing our decorations throughout the town, it’s giving everybody a really good opportunity to get out, walk, social distance, and really still enjoy the Christmas and holiday spirit that we are creating in the town.”
