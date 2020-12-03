Hearing being held on concerns of Big Apple Nightclub in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Hinesville is holding a show cause hearing with the owner of a local nightclub and the police department to discuss recent incidents and concerns.
Hinesville Police plan to address the city council about what they call continuous problems at Big Apple Nightclub.
Hinesville Police Department has several concerns regarding Big Apple Nightclub, all stemming from a shooting on the night of October 23.
The city attorney says the police department’s main concerns are security issues, a lack of cooperation by nightclub employees following the shooting, and COVID-19 policies at the venue.
The owner of Big Apple plans to address those concerns and offer remedies the nightclub plans to take, if any.
Hinesville City Council and the Mayor will then decide on the future of Big Apple, which could include taking away the business’s license.
“The council might be satisfied with what they’re offering, in terms of how to remedy the situation. Sometimes they’ll offer a letter of reprimand, of sorts, to the business. Sometimes they will, in a limited way, not allow them to do business for a period of time,” said Hinesville City Attorney Linnie Darden.
WTOC reached out to the nightclub but haven’t heard back from the owner. The City of Hinesville is live-streaming the hearing right now on their Facebook Page. WTOC will provide updates when a decision is made.
