Man arrested in 2002 Turner Co. triple homicide

On Friday, March 22, 2002, the GBI Region 13 Office was requested by the Turner County Sheriff’s Office to assist in the death investigations of Thomas Joseph “Tommy Joe” Wideman, 51, his wife Deborah Wheeler Wideman, 48, and their daughter Melissa Wideman, 20. Melissa Wideman was over eight months pregnant at the time of her death. In the early morning hours of March 22, the Turner County Fire Department and sheriff’s office responded to a house fire at 13875 GA Hwy 112 East in Rebecca. The fire was reported by a truck driver passing by the home, according to the GBI.