Opportunity to tell local lawmakers issues that are important to you

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You have an opportunity Friday to tell local lawmakers what issues are important to you.
The Chatham County Legislative Delegation is hosting its annual Pre-Legislative Forum. It’s happening at the Savannah Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
You can request an appointment.
Requests will be on a first come, first serve basis and are available virtually or in-person. Requests may be emailed to Donna Harley at donna.harley@house.ga.gov or faxed to 404-463-4122.
