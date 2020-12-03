Opportunity to tell local lawmakers issues that are important to you

By WTOC Staff | December 3, 2020 at 11:59 AM EST - Updated December 3 at 11:59 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You have an opportunity Friday to tell local lawmakers what issues are important to you.

The Chatham County Legislative Delegation is hosting its annual Pre-Legislative Forum. It’s happening at the Savannah Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You can request an appointment.

Requests will be on a first come, first serve basis and are available virtually or in-person. Requests may be emailed to Donna Harley at donna.harley@house.ga.gov or faxed to 404-463-4122.

