Paul Anderson Youth Home To Host Christmas Celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can support a great cause and celebrate holidays at the Paul Anderson Youth Home’s Christmas Family Extravaganza.
For 17 years, the home has celebrated and raised money with a Christmas Dinner Theater.
This year, Christmas treats and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served packaged separately in a COVID-safe manner. Afterwards, there will be Christmas programming featuring the youth home’s students and staff, the Vidalia Heritage Children’s Choir and other local performers.
It all kicks off at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 5, at the First Baptist Church of Vidalia. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under.
