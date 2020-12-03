Savannah Christian preparing for next semester with COVID-19 protocols still in place

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Area private schools say they’re continuing to monitor COVID-19 in the community.
Savannah Christian Preparatory School says they have no plans to change their protocols for the second semester, which will begin next month. The school says they’ll continue to follow their COVID-19 safety measures to keep their faculty, staff, and students safe.
In August, Savannah Christian resumed in-person learning with most students returning to their classrooms. The school says they have had cases of COVID-19, but no major outbreaks.
The school says students and staff members have been great following the new protocols against the virus. Frequent hand washing, social distancing, and wearing face masks have become the new normal for everyone at the school.
Students have about two weeks left of this current semester before they get to enjoy their winter break.
WTOC asked the school if they were worried about students and staff members traveling and congregating with others during the holidays and then returning to school.
“Our plan is to take it a day at a time. We are encouraging our families to make extra considerations this year and maybe scale back on holiday travel and making sure everyone is doing what they can to ensure that class can happen here on campus,” said Becky Thomason, SCPS Communications Director.
The school says they will continue with in-person learning when the school year resumes in January. They are also hopeful that some of the usual end of the school year traditions, like prom and in-person graduation, will happen towards the end of the school year. However, there are no definite plans just yet.
