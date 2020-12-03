Savannah hospitals prepared as COVID-19 hospitalizations increase

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “We’re definitely seeing more patients in the emergency department and we’re starting to see more patients admitted to the hospital as well,” Dr. Mark Coffey, with St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System, said.
Both St. Joseph’s/Candler and Memorial have seen a slight uptick in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. While we are seeing higher numbers, we are faring better that other parts of the county. The county is facing difficulties with staffing.
“Right now, we have enough staff to care for the patients we have but staffing is a challenge really throughout the U.S. and in the healthcare system. We’re recognizing how we just had a shortage of availability of trained nurses and respiratory therapists before this pandemic began and everyone has been doing their best to play catch up,” said Dr. Stephen Thacker, with Memorial Health.
Both health systems say they have remained in a ready status for surge capacity and have PPE to last.
“Fortunately, our administration has done a great job of getting us the equipment that we need and we’ve created additional spaces like this when we need them for additional patients, but right now, we’re doing fine,” Dr. Coffey said.
Leaders within hospitals say they are better prepared now than before with more treatment options, tools and knowledge should their patient volume increase dramatically.
“I know our healthcare system is far more comfortable and feels much more prepared and definitely resourced to meet our current patient needs but also meet the increase in patients that may come,” Dr. Thacker said.
As they continue to treat patients with COVID-19, they hope our community holds tight to the public health guidance that has served our community well so far.
“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, it’s still a long tunnel, but we will definitely be there. So, everyone just needs to continue to live those practices we know that protect our communities just a little bit longer,” Dr. Thacker said.
