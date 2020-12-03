Savannah Police working to identify ATM vandal

Savannah ATM vandalized suspect (Source: Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff | December 3, 2020 at 8:16 AM EST - Updated December 3 at 8:20 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who damaged an ATM.

Police say around 4 a.m. Sunday, a man, driving a silver Jeep Cherokee, tried to open an ATM located in a shopping center on E. Derenne Avenue, causing significant damage. He was unsuccessful and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged white male. He wore a black hat, black shirt, and tan coat at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on his identity should call Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757. Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

Suspect in his vehicle.
Suspect in his vehicle. (Source: Savannah Police Department)
The suspect drove away in a silver Jeep Cherokee.
The suspect drove away in a silver Jeep Cherokee. (Source: Savannah Police Department)

