St. Joseph’s/Candler urgent cares quickly using supply of rapid COVID-19 tests

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With COVID-19 cases on the rise, St. Joseph’s/Candler’s urgent cares have been busy administering their rapid tests.
We told you a month ago how they received them and would have 100 a week. But doctors there tell us they’ve been in high demand and have even run out before their next shipment arrived.
Since introducing COVID-19 rapid testing at St Joseph’s/Candler urgent cares about a month ago, they have seen a high increase in patients looking to get answers.
“The community support has been overwhelming. We have been busier than we even thought we would be or could be,” Dr. Amanda Cowan said.
In just a month, seven locations have run 6,804 rapid COVID tests. Doctors say they have seen people come in for a variety of reasons from holiday travel, to confusing symptoms, or even simply reassurance.
The test takes just 15 minutes and is 99 percent accurate for negative results according to Dr. Cowan.
She says it is best for patients to be tested on day 2-5 of symptoms, but anyone can receive it in their drive-thru setting should they choose. St. Joseph’s/Candler’s rapid tests have shown a 10 percent positive test rate, and doctors say being able to give patients that answer quickly is very useful especially for community spread.
“It’s been great for me. I am glad that people are taking the time to think things through especially trying to determine for themselves what they need to do to help keep the community safe and healthy that’s been the most important,” Dr. Cowan said.
With so much interest already, leaders say they will continue to keep up their supply of the rapid tests as they knew demand will increase as we get closer to holiday celebrations.
St. Joseph’s/Candler rapid tests cost $160 but doctors say they are covered by most insurance plans. While they do drive-up testing it’s best to call the urgent care ahead of time.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.