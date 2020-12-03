Thursday: Frosty morning, warmer afternoon

By Cutter Martin | December 3, 2020 at 4:44 AM EST - Updated December 3 at 4:51 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s cold and mostly clear this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Frost is heavy and will remain through 9 a.m. before quickly melting.

Under sunshine, the temperature warms to near 60° by noon and peaks in the mid-60s, or so, in Savannah; a little cooler north and warmer southwest.

More clouds will move in through the day with a mostly cloudy, to overcast, sky expected by early Friday morning. Showers return Friday ahead of a cold front. Despite the moisture, Friday will be a warmer day with high temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s.

Colder, drier air filters in this weekend into early next week. A couple more frosts and one more widespread freeze are possible within the next five to seven days.

Dress in layers,

Cutter

