Thursday: Frosty morning, warmer afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s cold and mostly clear this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Frost is heavy and will remain through 9 a.m. before quickly melting.
Under sunshine, the temperature warms to near 60° by noon and peaks in the mid-60s, or so, in Savannah; a little cooler north and warmer southwest.
More clouds will move in through the day with a mostly cloudy, to overcast, sky expected by early Friday morning. Showers return Friday ahead of a cold front. Despite the moisture, Friday will be a warmer day with high temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s.
Colder, drier air filters in this weekend into early next week. A couple more frosts and one more widespread freeze are possible within the next five to seven days.
Dress in layers,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.